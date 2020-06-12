Lakeland PBS

Some Restaurants Not Currently Offering Indoor Dining

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 11 2020

As restaurants begin to reopen dine-in services across the state, some restaurants owners in Brainerd are sticking to curbside pickup and delivery as they continue to wait for more restrictions to be lifted.

Wednesday was the first day that restaurants could begin indoor dining while maintain social distancing, with indoor seating no more than 50% occupancy. While this new phase has its benefits, some restaurant owners in Brainerd say that it’s just not worth it to offer dine-in services at this time.

The Barn is a family-owned restaurant in Brainerd, and workers say that one of the reasons they are not opening their dining area to patrons due to the limited amount of space to safely social distance and the difficulty of paying staff while still making a profit with less customers.

Ryan Nelson is one of the new owners of Brick House Pizza in Brainerd, and he says when he took over the restaurant in April, he wasn’t expecting to be in this situation due to the pandemic.

Brick House Pizza and The Barn are still offering outdoor dining until Gov. Tim Walz announces that restaurants can reopen at full capacity.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Bemidji State University Opening Its Campus For Fall Semester

Tri-County Health Care Hosts 2nd Mask Drive in Wadena

“Minnesota Ready” Coalition Pushing to Have Businesses Fully Reopen

COVID-19 Related Deaths Decrease in Minnesota

Latest Stories

Bemidji State University Opening Its Campus For Fall Semester

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

Tri-County Health Care Hosts 2nd Mask Drive in Wadena

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

Fishing Tips: Panfishing

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

"Minnesota Ready" Coalition Pushing to Have Businesses Fully Reopen

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

Lakeland PBS Airing More Graduation Videos This Saturday, June 13th

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.