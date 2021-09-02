Lakeland PBS

Some of Boundary Waters to Reopen Amid Firefighting Progress

Lakeland News — Sep. 2 2021

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Parts of the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will reopen Saturday as firefighters make progress fighting wildfires in northeastern Minnesota.

The Superior National Forest is lifting the full closure of the Boundary Waters and the Crooked Lake area near the fires in Canada. The closure had dealt a blow to tourists who spend months planning trips to Boundary Waters and to the outfitters and other businesses that serve them.

The national forest also is slightly modifying closure maps for the Greenwood fire, and the John Ek and Whelp fires. The closure of U.S. Forest Service land at the Upper Gunflint Trail remains in place.

The fire in the Superior National Forest is 37% contained. Officials say 65 fires in the forest have burned about 45 square miles.

