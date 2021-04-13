Some Minnesota Drivers Still Need To Renew License

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesotans who received an extension because of COVID-19 and have not yet renewed their driver’s license or ID card need to do so right away, as their licenses were considered invalid starting on April 1.

No testing is required as long as a driver’s license is expired for less than one year and was in good standing prior to expiring.

The quickest and easiest renewal option is to renew online. Minnesotans must renew in person to make changes to their driver’s license or ID card or apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card.

