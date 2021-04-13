Lakeland PBS

Some Minnesota Drivers Still Need To Renew License

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 12 2021

Minnesotans who received an extension because of COVID-19 and have not yet renewed their driver’s license or ID card need to do so right away, as their licenses were considered invalid starting on April 1.

No testing is required as long as a driver’s license is expired for less than one year and was in good standing prior to expiring.

The quickest and easiest renewal option is to renew online. Minnesotans must renew in person to make changes to their driver’s license or ID card or apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Essentia Health & CHI St. Joseph’s Health Give COVID-19 Update

Minnesota Gives 2 Million Adults at Least One Vaccine Dose

Just Under 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday

Itasca County Has All Three COVID-19 Vaccines Available for Residents

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.