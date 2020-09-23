Some In-Person Classes at BSU Still Meeting Amid COVID-19
Even though most BSU classes are being taught online, some classes such as music and nursing are able to meet in person with certain restrictions and guidelines in place. We visited a music class held on campus to see how students have adjusted, and despite the new changes, they, along with Director of Choral Activities Dwight Jilek, are excited to be back.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.