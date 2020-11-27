Lakeland PBS

Some Holiday Shoppers Moving Online for Black Friday

Chris BurnsNov. 26 2020

In recent years, stores have been bending the time of when Black Friday shopping begins. Some stores have been opening in the waning hours of Thanksgiving to start the shopping spree on Thursday. However, due to the pandemic and recent spike in cases, local malls and big businesses have rolled back the clock to a more traditional start time.

Multiple stores have closed for the entire day of Thanksgiving, causing some avid Black Friday shoppers like Michelle and Dan Mastasio to start their Black Friday shopping online.

Chris Burns

