Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As we move closer to Labor Day, a few local resorts in the Brainerd Lakes area are seeing guests return despite the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the summer. We spoke with the managers of Madden’s on Gull Lake and Quarterdeck Resort to get their insights into this unusual season.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today