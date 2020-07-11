Lakeland PBS

Some Bemidji Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing Over COVID-19 Concerns

Betsy Melin — Jul. 11 2020

With the increase in COVID-19 cases in Beltrami County this week, some restaurants are making tough choices to ensure safety.

Restaurants including Keg ‘N’ Cork, Schummer’s Backwoods Bar and Grill, Cantabria Coffee Company, Ruzy’s Bar & Grill, and Fozzie’s Smokin’ Bar B Q, have all decided to close for the time being.

Cantabria, Fozzie’s, and Keg ‘N’ Cork said in statements posted on Facebook that they have had staff members with possible contact with positive COVID-19 cases. In addition, Hard Times Inc. announced that the owner will be getting a COVID-19 test done and the bar will be closed for the time being. Lazy Jack’s has also said they will be closed for the weekend.

Other restaurants in the area have made other adjustments. Brigid’s Pub announced they will further restrict dining room capacity and will encourage take out. Corner Bar announced that a thorough cleaning had been done. Giovanni’s Pizza said they will close their buffet service for the time being.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Virtual Primary Election Forum Highlighting Bemidji Area Candidates

Bemidji Speedway to Host Season Opener with a Twist

Crosby Business Thriving Despite Coronavirus Challenges

Thompson Leads Jacks in a Very Different Offseason

Latest Stories

Grandpa's Run For The Walleye Race Will Be Held Virtually This Year

Posted on Jul. 11 2020

Virtual Primary Election Forum Highlighting Bemidji Area Candidates

Posted on Jul. 11 2020

Lou Tasa Retires from MnDOT

Posted on Jul. 11 2020

Minnesotans Qualifying as Essential Caregivers Allowed to Visit Loved Ones in Senior Living Centers

Posted on Jul. 11 2020

Bemidji Speedway to Host Season Opener with a Twist

Posted on Jul. 11 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.