Some Bemidji Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing Over COVID-19 Concerns

With the increase in COVID-19 cases in Beltrami County this week, some restaurants are making tough choices to ensure safety.

Restaurants including Keg ‘N’ Cork, Schummer’s Backwoods Bar and Grill, Cantabria Coffee Company, Ruzy’s Bar & Grill, and Fozzie’s Smokin’ Bar B Q, have all decided to close for the time being.

Cantabria, Fozzie’s, and Keg ‘N’ Cork said in statements posted on Facebook that they have had staff members with possible contact with positive COVID-19 cases. In addition, Hard Times Inc. announced that the owner will be getting a COVID-19 test done and the bar will be closed for the time being. Lazy Jack’s has also said they will be closed for the weekend.

Other restaurants in the area have made other adjustments. Brigid’s Pub announced they will further restrict dining room capacity and will encourage take out. Corner Bar announced that a thorough cleaning had been done. Giovanni’s Pizza said they will close their buffet service for the time being.

