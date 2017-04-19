Solution For ID Requirements Possibly In The Works

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers may be close to a deal that would finally put the state in line with federal ID requirements.

Republicans and Democrats have been at odds for years over Real ID — an enhanced license that sets security standards for identification at airports or entering a military base.

A possible deal opened earlier this session when Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton backed away from altering state rules to let immigrants living illegally in Minnesota get licenses. House Speaker Kurt Daudt said Dayton’s concession means the House won’t push for an outright ban.

Republican Rep. Dennis Smith of Maple Grove said his focus during conference committee is getting a bill that will comply with federal standards.

Dayton said on WCCO-AM Tuesday he’s ready to sign the bill that emerges from committee.