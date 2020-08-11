Socially Distant Blooming Trails Horticulture Competition Planned for Beltrami County Fairgrounds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This year there will be no Beltrami County Fair but people can still participate in a horticulture competition at the fairgrounds this weekend. The event will take place Saturday, August 15th.

Those who are competing will set up from 8:30 am until 10:00 and then guests will be able to come in and vote on their favorites from 10:00 until noon. There are no fees involved in the event. COVID-19 guidelines must be followed including social distancing. Citizens are invited to drive through and vote on each category. Ballots and maps will be issued at the South gate upon entry and collected at the same upon exit. Swag bags will be distributed upon completing the tour and submitting ballots.

Exhibitors must pre-register. First and second place prizes will be awarded and a Best of Show Award. Exhibitors, upon arrival, will be assigned marked slots on the Fairgrounds and must stay with their vehicle and exhibit.

Categories (must include flowers in each – vegetables or vegetation also welcome)

Hanging basket, provide your own display hook Patio pot, minimum 18” tall Decorated chair, minimum 18” tall and 3 plants/vegetation from your garden Garden creation: A). Scarecrow or B). Comic strip character. Must be handmade, able to sit and stand, and life-size. Vegetation not needed for this exhibit. Garden art: unique decoration including plants of choice that serve as art in your garden. Example: wheelbarrow, plant stand, etc.

Exhibitors can pre-register by going to https://www.beltramicountyfair.org or by calling, 218-444-5722 to be assisted with registration. Registration due Tuesday, August 11, 2020, by midnight. Voters do not need to register.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today