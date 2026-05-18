Social Media Protections for Kids Closer to Reality in Minnesota

By Mike Moen, Minnesota News Connection

Minnesota lawmakers raced over the weekend to meet an end-of-session deadline and found common ground on a bill meant to protect young people on social media.

The Legislature sent the governor a measure which would ban addictive features such as infinite scrolling for children under 16. It also would require parental approval for them to have a social media account.

Mike Roaldi, a parent of students at Annunciation Church and School, testified the measure could deter children from viewing content glorifying violence.

“The terrifying truth is that there are likely dozens, if not hundreds of kids in Minnesota viewing this content and perhaps even considering committing an act like the Annunciation shooting,” Roaldi said.

Long-standing partisan divides clouded debate this year over new gun control measures, which were spurred by political assassinations and the deadly attack at Annunciation Church and School in Minneapolis.

But the social media bill drew widespread bipartisan support.

Similar proposals or laws have surfaced in about 20 other states. Stronger regulations have prompted legal challenges from social media companies, which cite First Amendment concerns. Sponsors of the Minnesota plan say they crafted it in a way meant to counter any lawsuit.

Mollie Snyder, a high school student, told lawmakers she was compelled to speak up after her sister was cyberbullied. She said she is also alarmed by how companies and influencers target teenagers by heavily promoting beauty products and skin care routines.

“An insecure 13-year-old who doesn’t understand why boys like her friends and not her, she’ll listen,” Snyder said. “She’ll stop eating and spend $200 on skin care and makeup to make her pretty because the advertisement said so.”

The bipartisan support for the social media measure contrasted with debate over firearm restrictions considered this year, including a proposed assault weapons ban. Democrats backed the effort but Republicans were hesitant to finalize it.

The push for the laws resulted in large rallies and demonstrations at the State Capitol as the session neared its finish line.