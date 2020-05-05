Lakeland PBS

Social Distancing Still Important After Stay-at-Home Order Ends

Nathan Green — May. 4 2020

Whenever Minnesota’s stay-at-home order is lifted, social distancing will still likely remain a key component for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

There is expected to be, at some point, a reopening phase this summer to return to whatever the new normal may look like. Kelly Chase, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Director of Population Health, spoke to Lakeland News about how to properly social distance when the state eventually reopens.

CRMC was one of the first locations where a coronavirus patient was treated in Crow Wing County.

