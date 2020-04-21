Social Distancing On The Water

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released some guidelines for social distancing for those that will be boating and enjoying the lake life this summer. They are as followed:

-Maintain social distance of at least 6 feet. This includes places such as fuel stations and community docks, and means no beaching or tying up to other boats.

-Boat only with people in your immediate household.

-Boat close to home. Travel to and from the access site without making other stops.

-When fueling, wash your hands as you would when fueling a car. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

-When launching and loading your boat, give people ahead of you plenty of time and space to finish launching or loading before you approach.

-Keep in mind water-access site conditions may be different than in previous years. DNR-managed accesses are open, but spring maintenance is not completed.

-If you have been diagnosed with, or are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (including fever, cough, or difficulty breathing), stay home. This self-isolation period should extend for at least seven days after the illness begins and include 72 hours of being fever-free without using fever-reducing medications and resolution of other symptoms.

