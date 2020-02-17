Lakeland PBS

Snowtubing For Brainerd Fire Department

Brad Hamilton — Feb. 17 2020

For every two-hour tubing ticket purchased between 12 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23rd, Mount Ski Gull will donate a portion to the Brainerd Fire Department Relief Association. The Relief Association is a nonprofit within the Brainerd department that helps raise money to fund equipment and special projects, including the annual Fire Prevention Week open house.

Mount Ski Gull offers four 500-foot-long tubing lanes with a magic carpet conveyor belt to take you to the top of the hill each time. No equipment or experience is necessary. For additional information, visit the Mount Ski Gull website mountskigull.com.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Enbridge Energy Donates Fire Truck To Federal Dam Fire Department

Wojo’s Rodeo Donates To Sanford Health Foundation

Brainerd Organizations Come Together To Provide Thanksgiving Dinner

Bemidji Jaycees Donate More Than $10,000 To Local Organizations

Latest Stories

Governor Walz Appoints Leech Lake Member To Juvenile Justice Committee

Posted on Feb. 17 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Gets Big Win Over Northern Michigan

Posted on Feb. 15 2020

4th Annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Walk Held in Bemidji

Posted on Feb. 15 2020

New Exhibit at Crossing Arts Alliance Explores the Meaning of Love

Posted on Feb. 15 2020

Wildflower Chocolate Opens Its Doors To Shoppers On Valentine's Day

Posted on Feb. 15 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.