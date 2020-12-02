Snowplow Tracking App Now Available in Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A new app called “Where’s My Snowplow” is available for Crow Wing County.

Crow Wing County Residents can now view county highway department snowplows on county roads during snowstorms to track where plows are and where they are headed.

The app uses GPS to track the 15 county snowplows to show their current locations. The app updates every five minutes.

“We are excited to introduce this to the public,” said Highway Maintenance Supervisor Jory Danielson. “It is a great online tool to help residents and motorists see first-hand where county snowplows have recently been and anticipate when a particular road will be plowed.”

According to a press release, the app features:

Location of each vehicle that is currently in use and direction of travel

Track plows in near real-time

Click or tap on the map to zoom in and move the map on the screen

The app is web-based and can be accessed by clicking here.

