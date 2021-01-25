Snowmobiles Fall Through Ice on Cross Lake
No one was injured after two snowmobiles went through the ice on Cross Lake this past Friday.
Just before 9 PM on Friday, Jan. 22, Crow Wing County deputies were sent to Cross Lake near the Cross Lake Recreation Area and the Pine River Dam after a report came in that two snowmobiles fell through the ice. Both drivers, Trevor Fern, 21, and Jacob Giesler, 21, are from Plymouth, Minnesota. They were both able to get themselves out of the water and walk to a house close by.
Neither of the two needed medical assistance, and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reports neither were impaired but were unfamiliar with the area.
“Sheriff Goddard reminds the public that no ice is one hundred percent safe and those venturing out should be familiar with the areas where you will be doing recreational activities,” according to a press release. “With unseasonable temperatures that we’ve experienced in January, ice quality should be monitored more closely.”
