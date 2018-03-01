Snowmobiler Dies In Possible Crash On Trail In Emily

A 52-year-old man from Crosslake has died after a possible snowmobile crash in Emily on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call at 1:02 P.M. and crews responded to the scene where they found Jeffrey Weber dead on a trail near Ruth Lake in Emily. The call was placed after a fellow snowmobiler noticed Weber was no longer behind and went back to find him.

Weber’s body has been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for further examination.

Captain Scott Goddard confirmed to Lakeland News that the cause of death is still undetermined, as there is no evidence of damage to the vehicle or body that shows injuries due to a crash. Goddard said it is possible Weber could have died from a medical issue but the Sheriff’s Office is still waiting for a final report for the Examiner’s office to make a determination on the cause of death.

