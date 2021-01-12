Snowmobile Crashes on Cross Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office announced Sheriff Scott Goddard reported a snowmobile crash with injuries on the north end of Cross Lake, East of the Wharf Channel.

In the early afternoon, approximately 1:26 PM, on Monday, January 11th, Sheriff Goddard received a call about a snowmobile crash involving a 59-year-old man from Andover, Minnesota. Peter King, the driver, rolled the snow mobile after hitting an ice ridge on the lake. King was riding along a marker trail, but he wasn’t on it. King was transported to CRMC in Crosby via ambulance, after sustaining a possible leg injury.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office also shared this reminder:

“Sheriff Goddard would like to remind snowmobilers to always ride in groups, stay on marked trails, and drive at safe speeds. Ice conditions can change daily, and even marked trail systems can have dangerous obstacles that can be difficult to navigate if driving at a high rate of speed.”

