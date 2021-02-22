Snowmobile Crash on Gull Lake Results in Fatality

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports on Friday, February 19th at 11:18PM, the office received a report of a snowmobile crash with serious injuries on Gull Lake in the area of Birch Island.

When deputies and responders arrived, they found a 1997 Arctic Cat Snowmobile had been traveling on Gull Lake and crashed into the northwest side of the rocky and wooded shoreline of Birch Island according to the release.

The driver of the snowmobile was an 18-year old male of Mendota was located near the crash. According to the release, CPR was initiated by a friend of the victim. Lifesaving efforts were conducted on scene and the victim was transported via helicopter to a St. Cloud hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation is ongoing.

