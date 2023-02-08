Lakeland PBS

Snowmobile Crash Near Pequot Lakes Kills Eden Prairie Man

Mary BalstadFeb. 8 2023

An Eden Prairie man died yesterday after being involved in a snowmobile crash west of Pequot Lakes.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:38 a.m., deputies received a report of a snowmobile crash with injury in Maple Township. Upon arrival to the scene, officials learned that an unnamed 54-year-old man was using the Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail along County Road 1 when the crash occurred. The man was thrown from his snowmobile when attempting to navigate a driveway approach along the trail. He then struck a power pole after being thrown off his snowmobile.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Lake Shore Police Department, Pequot Lakes Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance, and Life Link all assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

One Dead, Two Hospitalized in Separate Snowmobile Crashes in Cass County

Cass County Deputy Receives Lakes Area Heroes Donation

MN Gov. Tim Walz Declares State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties

Common Ground: The Central Minnesota Barn Quilt Trail

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.