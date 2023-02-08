Snowmobile Crash Near Pequot Lakes Kills Eden Prairie Man

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An Eden Prairie man died yesterday after being involved in a snowmobile crash west of Pequot Lakes.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:38 a.m., deputies received a report of a snowmobile crash with injury in Maple Township. Upon arrival to the scene, officials learned that an unnamed 54-year-old man was using the Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail along County Road 1 when the crash occurred. The man was thrown from his snowmobile when attempting to navigate a driveway approach along the trail. He then struck a power pole after being thrown off his snowmobile.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Lake Shore Police Department, Pequot Lakes Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance, and Life Link all assisted on the scene.

