Snowmobile Crash Near Laporte Leads to Arrest, Seizure of Marijuana Plants

Charlie YaegerFeb. 22 2023

An early morning snowmobile accident turned into a large drug bust in Hubbard County this past Saturday.

At 2:19 a.m. on Feb. 18, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a snowmobile crash at 460th St. near Guthrie Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a 43-year-old Laporte man laying on the roadway with life-threatening injuries to his leg.

According a report from the Sheriff’s Office, while the man was being treated for his injuries, deputies began investigating the area and smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from a house in the immediate area. They also observed numerous marijuana plants growing outside the house. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence, where officers found and seized approximately 80 marijuana plants and several jars filled with processed marijuana.

According to the report, the residence belonged to 47-year-old Jamie Hunt of Laporte. The investigation reportedly found that Hunt was driving a pickup pulling a trailer prior to the crash, and that when Hunt turned into his driveway, the snowmobile collided into the back of the trailer. Hunt then called 911 after checking on the snowmobiler but refused to provide dispatchers his name and fled before authorities arrived. He was located several hours later and arrested.

The snowmobile driver was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. A warrant was also obtained to get a sample of the man’s blood as part of the investigation.

By — Charlie Yaeger

