Lakeland PBS

Snowmobile Accident in Morrison County

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 1 2021

A 24-year-old snowmobile driver had to be transported to the hospital over the weekend after a snowmobile accident in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office stated that on January 30th at about 1:43 p.m., their office received a report of a snowmobile accident with injuries near Bison Road and 230th Street, about three miles west of Randall, MN in Parker Township.

The driver of the snowmobile was driving along the Bison Road trail when they were ejected from the snowmobile after hitting a road approach which is a public or private road or driveway connection between the outside edge of the shoulder or curb line.

Ezra Spandl of Randall, MN was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Randall Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Snowmobiles Fall Through Ice on Cross Lake

MN DNR Finding Too Many Similar Incidents Resulting in Tickets

Man Injured Following Snowmobile Crash on Cross Lake

Brainerd Woman Dead After Being Hit By Truck in Onamia

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.