Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 24-year-old snowmobile driver had to be transported to the hospital over the weekend after a snowmobile accident in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office stated that on January 30th at about 1:43 p.m., their office received a report of a snowmobile accident with injuries near Bison Road and 230th Street, about three miles west of Randall, MN in Parker Township.

The driver of the snowmobile was driving along the Bison Road trail when they were ejected from the snowmobile after hitting a road approach which is a public or private road or driveway connection between the outside edge of the shoulder or curb line.

Ezra Spandl of Randall, MN was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Randall Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today