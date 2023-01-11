Lakeland PBS

Snowboarder at Mount Ski Gull Airlifted to Hospital After Hitting Tree

Lakeland News — Jan. 10 2023

Credit: Pillager Area Fire & Rescue

A snowboarder at Mount Ski Gull near Brainerd was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital after hitting a tree while snowboarding.

Pillager Area Fire & Rescue reports that the incident happened just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon. 13 firefighters responded to the call and shutdown all skiing and snowboarding runs and secured a perimeter for North Memorial Air Care to land.

There is no update on the condition of the snowboarder. Mount Ski Gull closed early that day due to the incident.

