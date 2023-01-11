Snowboarder at Mount Ski Gull Airlifted to Hospital After Hitting Tree
A snowboarder at Mount Ski Gull near Brainerd was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital after hitting a tree while snowboarding.
Pillager Area Fire & Rescue reports that the incident happened just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon. 13 firefighters responded to the call and shutdown all skiing and snowboarding runs and secured a perimeter for North Memorial Air Care to land.
There is no update on the condition of the snowboarder. Mount Ski Gull closed early that day due to the incident.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.