Snow Removal Finally Finished In Brainerd After Two Snow Plows Break Down

Anthony Scott
Jan. 4 2019
Brainerd snow plows are finally finished clearing the record-breaking amount of snow the city received over the last week of December.

Brainerd saw over a foot of snow between December 26th and 27th and then nearly half a foot more on New Year’s Eve. The large amount of snow in a short amount of time along with two snowplows breaking down on Wednesday, left some roads unplowed while the city worked to clear the major roads first. It was not until earlier this morning that all snow removal was completed from last weeks storms.

Brainerd City Engineer, Paul Sandy, also said the warmer temperatures over the last few days have helped eliminate the last bit of snow from the holiday storms.

To hear more from Sandy, watch the video below.

