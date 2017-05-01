Snow Pummels Central And Northeast Minnesota
The calendar says May 1st but Mother Nature is bringing winter back for one more go-round as a spring snow storm hit central and northeast Minnesota overnight and throughout the day on Monday.
In the Brainerd Lakes area, anywhere from three-to-six inches of snow is expected to fall by the time all is said and done later today.
Areas in northeast Minnesota, such as Duluth, are expected even more snow, anywhere from five-to-nine inches of snow.
Temperatures around Minnesota will hover around the lower-to-mid 30’s throughout the day, before warming into the 50’s tomorrow and 60’s the rest of the week.
