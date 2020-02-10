Lakeland PBS

Snowmobile Accident in Little Falls

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 10 2020

One driver was involved in a snowmobile accident on Friday heading southbound along Sage Road near Hillman, MN, leaving the driver with multiple injuries.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff‘s Office, on February 7th  at approximately 4:03 p.m., 20-year-old Hunter Lund of Hillman was driving his snowmobile on Sage Road near 143rd Street four miles southeast of Hillman when Lund was ejected from the snowmobile after hitting a road approach. Lund was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by North Air Care with multiple injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Fire Department, MLMB First Response Team, North Air Care and North Ambulance.

