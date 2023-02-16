Snow, High Winds Make Driving Difficult in NW Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Snow and high winds made for terrible driving conditions in northwest Minnesota Monday night and Tuesday morning.

All roads are open now, but many motorists were stranded by drifting snow near locations like Highway 94 east of Moorhead, with some vehicles having been there since 8 p.m. Monday.

National Guard members were called in to help with the situation, and crews worked all morning to clear roads and vehicles. They were finally able to open up the I-94 stretch from Moorhead to Fergus Falls around noon Tuesday.

