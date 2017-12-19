DONATE

Snow Followed By Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Expected This Week

Clayton Castle
Dec. 19 2017
Areas of northern Minnesota, including the Bemidji area, are expected to see heavy snowfall, followed by bitterly cold wind chills heading into the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service’s Grand Forks, ND office.

The weather alert was issued to warn those who may be traveling for the holidays. Beginning on Wednesday, anywhere from three to six inches of snow is possible, with the heaviest expected in northwest Minnesota, followed by wind chills below zero for much of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Highs in Bemidji are expected to be in the single digits below zero on both Christmas Even and Christmas Day with lows hovering around -20.

This weather system is not expected to effect the Brainerd area, although temperatures will still drop into the single digits early next week.

 

 

