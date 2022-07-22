Lakeland PBS

Snodeos Donate $5,000 to Refurbish Brainerd Water Tower

Ryan BowlerJul. 21 2022

The city of Brainerd can be recognized the first-of-its-kind water tower that stands on the corner of South Sixth Street and Washington Street. Over the years, the tower has accumulated a lot of water damage. On Thursday, the city received funds to repair it.

No matter what part of Brainerd you live in, you can probably see the 140-foot-tall water tower that’s been standing as the city’s landmark for over 100 years. It’s the first above-ground concrete-poured water tower in the nation.

On Thursday, the Brainerd Snodeos Snowmobile Club donated $5,000 to show their support. The money will go into a future protection fund for the water tower to fund future construction projects, as well as be used for any future grants towards the water tower.

Back in 1881 the plot of land the tower stands on today was purchased and named Brainerd. Over 100 years later, the water tower became the beacon of the city and has remained that way ever since.

By — Ryan Bowler

