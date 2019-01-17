SNAP Recipients To Receive February Food Benefits Early

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) recipients will receive February 2019 benefits earlier than usual due to the partial federal shutdown. More than 400,000 people receive SNAP, 70 percent of whom are children, seniors and people with disabilities.

Current SNAP participants can expect to receive their February food benefits in mid- to late January. These early benefits are for the entire month of February. Participants will not receive additional SNAP benefits in February. SNAP recipients will receive information in the mail.

While the federal government has not provided funding for benefits beyond February, the Minnesota Department of Human Services encourages SNAP recipients to turn in all paperwork due to their county or tribal government offices as soon as possible. Counties and tribes are still accepting new SNAP applications. Grocery stores, convenience stores, farmers markets and other authorized SNAP retailers are still accepting SNAP benefits.

For more information about particular cases, contact county or tribal human services offices. For food help, contact the Minnesota Food HelpLine, 1-888-711-1151 or www.mnfoodhelpline.org, or visit the department’s website, mn.gov/dhs, which will be updated regularly.