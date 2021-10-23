Smiles for Jake Seeks Artwork for New “SMILE” Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

What if a simple act of kindness or expression of concern could save a life? That is the question at the core of the new program at Smiles for Jake.

“About 18 months ago we started developing this program with a real vision of having programing that we could take out to the communities that really supported the work and mission that we have at Smiles for Jake,” Smiles for Jake President Kristi Westbrock said.

Supporting, Mentoring and Inspiring Life in Everyone (SMILE) is a program aimed at reducing suicide rates, depression, anxiety and mental health stigmas in the area. The new program that has four main components: caring letters, tool kits, community education, and outreach.

Smiles for Jake is asking artists for submissions that will be printed on notecards, which will then be used by local mental health providers, school leaders, and SMILE advocates when they work with children, adults, and families throughout the area. Six artists’ submissions will be chosen.

You can submit your artwork by clicking here. Submissions are due by Sunday, November 14.

