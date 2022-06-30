Lakeland PBS

Smiles for Jake Promotes Good Mental Health at Lakes Jam Music Fest

Lakeland News — Jun. 29 2022

Smiles for Jake had a major presence at Lakes Jam last weekend in the Brainerd Lakes Area to promote good mental health and suicide prevention, as well as to provide resources for those at the music festival.

Smiles for Jake is a movement in the Brainerd Lakes Area that started after 16-year-old Jake Haapajoki died by suicide in 2018. A community that experienced the death of a beloved son took it upon themselves to reduce the suicide rate and have a long-term vision to stomp out suicide worldwide.

Organizers came to Lakes Jam, which was held from June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway, to tell their story and provide resources to everyone.

This year’s Lakes Jam also offered a new, free service available to all attendees. Emergency mental health technicians were available for attendees experiencing the signs and symptoms of a mental health issue or in need of emotional support.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The number is answered 24/7 and provides free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

By — Lakeland News

