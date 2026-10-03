Smiles for Jake Hosts 4th Annual Gravel Pit Golf Tournament in Brainerd

Supporting mental health awareness and suicide prevention can take many forms—and in Brainerd, it took place Thursday on the golf course.

Smiles for Jake brought community leaders and organization heads together for its fourth annual Gravel Pit Golf Tournament, turning 13 holes of fun into an opportunity to connect, as well as raise awareness and funds to support mental health and suicide prevention.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or need mental or emotional support, you can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.