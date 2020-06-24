Small Businesses in MN Can Now Apply For COVID-19 Relief Grants
Small businesses can now apply for a relief grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Governor Walz approved the Minnesota Small Business Relief Grants Program, which will provide up to $10,000 in grants to businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. The application period begins this week and ends on July 2nd.
For business owners to be eligible, their establishments must have a physical location in Minnesota and must be owned by a Minnesota resident. The application can be found at https://mn.gov/deed/relief/.
