Small Businesses in MN Can Now Apply For COVID-19 Relief Grants

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 23 2020

Small businesses can now apply for a relief grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Governor Walz approved the Minnesota Small Business Relief Grants Program, which will provide up to $10,000 in grants to businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. The application period begins this week and ends on July 2nd.

For business owners to be eligible, their establishments must have a physical location in Minnesota and must be owned by a Minnesota resident. The application can be found at https://mn.gov/deed/relief/.

