Small Businesses in MN Can Now Apply For COVID-19 Relief Grants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Small businesses can now apply for a relief grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Governor Walz approved the Minnesota Small Business Relief Grants Program, which will provide up to $10,000 in grants to businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. The application period begins this week and ends on July 2nd.

For business owners to be eligible, their establishments must have a physical location in Minnesota and must be owned by a Minnesota resident. The application can be found at https://mn.gov/deed/relief/.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today