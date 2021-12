Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Small Business Saturday was this past weekend in the Brainerd Lakes Region. It’s an initiative created by the chambers of commerce in the area to push people to shop locally. With more than $180 billion spent on online shopping throughout the holiday season last year in the United States, the message is to buy locally.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today