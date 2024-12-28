Dec 28, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Slushy Conditions Not Ideal for Outdoor Skating Rinks in Bemidji

While the warm weather these past couple of days is comfortable, for the second winter break in a row, most outdoor skating rinks around the Bemidji area aren’t in the best shape.

On Friday, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department posted on social media that due to the weather conditions, the outdoor rinks are very slushy and not ideal for use. Slush, melting ice, and pooling water have made for poor skating conditions at City Park.

Parks staff will begin flooding the rinks again once the air temps drop down below freezing, which they hope will be next week.

