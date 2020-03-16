Lakeland PBS

Sleigh Ride Fundraiser For Bemidji Community Food Shelf Canceled

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 16 2020

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf announced today that it will be canceling its annual Sleigh Ride Fundraiser. The event was originally scheduled for March 22nd, but due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the event has been called off.

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is asking the public to contribute to March FoodShare online at www.bcfsmn.org or on their Facebook Page. All dollars and pounds of food donated will stay local.

Brad Hamilton

