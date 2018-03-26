Sleigh Bells Ring In Donations For Food Shelf

It may be spring outside, but at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, it was more Like a scene out of a Christmas card. Back for its second the Go and Whoa Harness Club teamed up with the Bemidji Community Food Shelf to raise donations for its March donation campaign.

With the forming of this newer tradition, the Go and Whoa Harness Club expaned its presence and added another of team of horses was added. The hope is that each year the event will continue to grow.

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf feels that this is just one way to engage with the community and raise donations as well.

With donations being sluggish so far for the month of March, the good news is that the food drive continues into April.

With a steady stream of sleigh ride participants both groups hopes that this new tradition continues to grow for years to come.

For a information on how you can contribute please click here: http://www.bemidjifoodshelf.org