Sleeping Fawn Resort Prepares for 7th Annual Fawn’ Fun’ Fest

Betsy Melin — Aug. 12 2021

This weekend in Park Rapids, the Sleeping Fawn Resort will be hosting its annual fundraiser called the Fawn’ Fun’ Fest. This is the seventh year for the event, which features live music open to the public. This year will feature Nashville recording artist Levi Pelzer.

The event is free, but they do ask for donations. Each year the resort picks a new charity to raise money for. This year, it will be the Northwoods Wildlife Rescue in Park Rapids. In addition to the music, there will be many different activities for the whole family.

The Fawn’ Fun’ Fest’ will be from 2:30 until 5 PM on Sunday, August 15.

By — Betsy Melin

