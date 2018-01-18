Skol Chant Scheduled For Paul & Babe
A sea of purple and plaid is expected Thursday afternoon in Paul Bunyan Park as Viking fans record the Skol chant.
Lead by the Bemidji Chamber of Commerce, fans are asked to gather at the statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox at 4:15p.m.
Those who wish to take part are asked to wear either red and black plaid or purple and gold to show their Bemidji and Vikings spirit.
The video of the chant will be shared with media outlets across the state.
The Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.
