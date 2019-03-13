Skiers Take Advantage Of The Snow During Spring Break

If you’re like me, you are probably ready for the snow to melt, but for the ski resorts like Mount Ski Gull this has been a perfect winter.

“It’s March 12th and we still have a lot of that white snow, it hasn’t turned into that brown or melting snow yet,” Mata Agre, Mount Ski Gull’s Director of Programming, said. “It’s been a really great season.”

Mount Ski Gull has only had to make their own snow once since the new year, and there are no signs of the ski season ending any time soon.

“We haven’t set an end date yet, but we do anticipate to be open through the end of the month, and then we will go from there.” Agre said.

When you think of spring break you usually think of warm weather, but for Minnesotans, Mount Ski Gull is the place to be.

“It’s better than anywhere else you could go,” Alexa of Blaine, MN said. “I like to catch the momentum and then go down speeding quick.”

It was the perfect week for spring break with temperatures reaching almost forty, but yet it is still cold enough at night to have the perfect snow conditions.

“We’re excited to have everyone here on spring break,” Agre said. “We see a lot of families out here tubing, skiing, or snowboarding, and we’re all trying to enjoy the warm weather and great snow while the combination is all together.”

Some families on spring break came all the way from Washington to enjoy the perfect snow conditions.

“This is a dream,” Gerald Cormier, a snowboarder from Washington, said. “This type of snow doesn’t come around Washington for ten years, this is dream snow to me.”

If you’re not a skier or snowboarder there is still time to learn, and mount ski gull added a magic carpet to make it easier for beginners.

“The magic carpet is just like a conveyer belt that helps our beginner skiers get up the hill,” Agre said. “It’s been a great addition for our beginner skiers and snowboarders.”

It’s the middle of March, and ski season is still in full swing in central Minnesota, so get out and hit the slopes before it’s too late.