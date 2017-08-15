Skid-Steer Loader Stolen From Pequot Lakes Business
Law enforcement officials continue to look for a skid-steer loader that was stolen from a Pequot Lakes business last Monday.
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Facebook page, a 2016 Bobcat T590 was taken some time between 7:30 PM on August 7th and 5:30 AM on August 8th.
A worker for Abear Pequot Sand and Gravel says the theft happened at the business located on County Rd 16 near Peoria Road. No one was around at the time of the theft.
A public Facebook post from a family member says the Bobcat had stickers reading ‘Pequot Sand and Gravel’ on it and may still have residue of the words.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.
