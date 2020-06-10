Skid Loader Accident Near Buckman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A man was transporting wood with a skid loader when the loader tipped over causing the man to be ejected near 73rd street, near Buckman. The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital with head injuries.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office on June 9th at approximately 11:36 a.m., their office received a report of a skid loader accident at a residence off of 73rd Street, southeast of Buckman.

66-year-old Gordon Boser of Pierz, MN was hauling wood with a skid loader on his farm when the loader tipped forward, causing Boser to be

ejected. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital by North Air Care with head injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Pierz First Response Team, Mayo Ambulance and North Air Care.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today