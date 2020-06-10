Lakeland PBS

Skid Loader Accident Near Buckman

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 10 2020

A man was transporting wood with a skid loader when the loader tipped over causing the man to be ejected near 73rd street, near Buckman. The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital with head injuries.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office on June 9th at approximately 11:36 a.m., their office received a report of a skid loader accident at a residence off of 73rd Street, southeast of Buckman.

66-year-old Gordon Boser of Pierz, MN was hauling wood with a skid loader on his farm when the loader tipped forward, causing Boser to be
ejected. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital by North Air Care with head injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Pierz First Response Team, Mayo Ambulance and North Air Care.

