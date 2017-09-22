DONATE

Sketch Released Of Home Invasion Suspect

Clayton Castle
Sep. 22 2017
A sketch has been released of a suspect involved in a Cass County home invasion that took place last Saturday night, Sept. 16, in Pine River Township.

The male suspect is described as a Caucasian male, six feet and five inches tall with a “very large body,” according to a release from the Cass Count Sheriff’s Office.

The release also stated that the Sheriff’s Office has received a number of leads and potential sightings, but nothing substantial enough to lead to an identification of the suspect.

The area around a wooded area where there was a potential sighting was searched by Deputies and a K9 for several hours.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or any suspicious activity should call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677.

