Six Women Crowned At Minnesota United States Pageant

Twenty nine women compete for 6 titles, but only one emerges with that sparkly crown. The Minnesota United States pageant took place on Saturday at Tornstrom Auditorium and this was the first time the pageant was held in Brainerd.

“The mayor of Baxter, Darrel Olson, actually came out and welcomed everybody tonight at the pageant, so the community has just all band together and it’s been really awesome,” said Minnesota United States Director Vicki Randall.

Women from all over the state traveled to compete and they all came from different backgrounds. A few women were competing for the very first time.

“It usually is a mixture and it’s really fun to see a lot of the girls who do the hard work usually it pays off,” said Randall.

It was all up to the judges to decide who would hear their name being called. Each judge was looking for something different in each girl.

“Through the onstage question, through the swimsuit round and the evening gowns it was really interesting to see their confidence as they worked it on the stage and also being able to think quickly and respond to that question,” said Scott Lykins, pageant judge.

The moment Hannah True was crowned Teen Minnesota United States she was overcome with emotion. This was only her third time competing.

“It means the world and more to me. I see myself really growing more as a woman and I’m so excited and it means so much to me because I have that opportunity to continue my growth,” said Teen Minnesota United States Hannah True.

Now the winners will move on to a bigger stage by competing in the National competition in June in Orlando, Florida.