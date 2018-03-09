DONATE

Six People Arrested In Brainerd On Drug-Related Charges

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 9 2018
Six people have been arrested after Lake Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID) agents executed a search warrant at a home on the 700 block of 9th Ave. in Brainerd. The incident happened yesterday.

The warrant was in connection with an ongoing drug investigation. As a result of the warrant, several items of meth related paraphernalia were seized along with a criminal amount of methamphetamine.

The six people involved are 42-year-old Dustin Adam Cummings, 38-year-old Tina Louise Hathaway, 38-year-old Kelli Lynn Headlee, 52-year-old Scott Truman Jackson, 28-year-old Courtney Mae Vargo, and 49-year-old Garry Allen Goedker, all from Brainerd.

All the arrested individuals have an extensive history with law enforcement including multiple arrests for property and drug crimes.

With the exception of Jackson (who has multiple convictions for drug crimes), all the individuals are currently on probation.

“To deal with these individuals time and time again is frustrating for our drug agents,” says Sheriff Todd Dahl. “It just shows the powerful grip that meth can have on people and that it is extremely difficult to breakaway from the meth lifestyle.”

LADID was assisted by the Brainerd and Baxter Police Department.

