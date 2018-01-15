Six Kids Checked For Injuries After Sunday Morning Crash In Lake Of The Woods County

Five adults and six kids are doing okay, after a car crash on highway 72 and County Road 35 in Lake Of The Woods County.

It happened Sunday morning a little after 10.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol Incident report, a Ford Flex was traveling north on highway 72; While a GMC Yukon was also traveling north on the same highway.

The Yukon did not see the Ford Flex attempting to turn until the last minute. The driver of the Yukon attempted to avoid the Ford Flex by veering left. Instead it resulted in a T-Bone angle crash with the front of the Yukon hitting the left side passenger door of the Ford Flex.

Three adults were in the Yukon and along with four kids all 10 and under. Two adults and two kids, also under 10, were in the Ford Flex.

All passengers were evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.