Six Injured In Northern Township Sunday Morning Crash

Lakeland News
May. 9 2017
Six people, including two children, were injured in a Sunday morning car crash north of Bemidji, on Highway 71.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, a Dodge Ram was traveling southbound when a Nissan Armada attempted to cross the highway on Townhall Road, when they collided.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Bonnie Lynn Sargent, 32 of Bemidji. Insider her vehicle were two children, both under the age of two.

Michael Jerry Groesbec, 54 of Mason City, Iowa, was identified as the driver of the Dodge. Inside the car was Lucretia Marie Cole, 49 of Winnebag, Minnesota, and Angie Susan Lodmil, 50 of Big Falls.

All parties were wearing their seat belts, but suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Sanford Health of Bemidji. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

It is unknown how the crash occurred, but it does not appear that alcohol was a factor.

Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

