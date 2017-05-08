Six Injured In Crash In Thief River Falls

Six people were transported to the hospital on Sunday morning after an accident in Thief River Falls.

Michael Groesbeck, 54, of Mason City, IA, was traveling southbound on Highway 71 in his 1999 Dodge Ram when the car struck a 2007 Nissan Armada that was traveling westbound along Townhall Rd.

Groesbeck, along with his two passengers, Lucretia Cole, 49, of Winnebago, MN, and Angie Lodmill, 50, of Big Falls, MN, were transported to Sanford Health in Bemidji with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the 1999 Nissan Armada, Bonnie Sargent, 32, of Bemidji, and her two young children passengers, Ariella and Emberlyn Sargent, were also transported to Sanford Health in Bemidji with non-life threatening injuries.

All six people were wearing seat belts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.