Six Appeal Returns to Bemidji to Help Raise Money for Show Choirs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A cappella group Six Appeal made their way back to Bemidji on Friday to help raise money for Bemidji show choirs.

Bemidji Show Choir Board vice president Lori Fraley says that this weekend is one of the biggest fundraisers that takes place for Bemidji show choirs, including Bemidji High School’s Vocalmotive and La Voce Ballo. They’ve been participating in the fundraiser for about 23 years.

On Friday morning, Six Appeal got to perform for the 4th and 5th graders from Gene Dillon Elementary as part of a high school music showcase that also included orchestra, jazz band, and Vocalmotive.

Six Appeal, along with middle and high school show choirs, performed Friday night, and they will perform again on Saturday, March 19 at 7 PM at the Bemidji High School auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today