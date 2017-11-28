Single Vehicle Rollover Traps One In Car
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle rollover on Game Farm Road just east of Little Falls. 22-year-old Caroline Eden from Pierz was trapped inside of her car when officials arrived around 11:30 Monday morning.
Eden was traveling south on Game Farm Road when she swerved to avoid a deer, lost control and went off the road while approaching a curve.
Eden’s car hit a tree and rolled on its side. She was transported to St Gabriel’s Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance for possible back pain.
